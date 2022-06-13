The world witness three waves of coronavirus pandemic. And now once again the covid-19 cases are on rise in India. While, during the time, many developments in the space of vaccines and medicines have taken place and one such thing has been Covid-19 self-testing kits which made it easy to test for the virus at home. We have a curated list and, in this video, we will tell you about the best home testing kits for Covid-19 available in the market. From Angcard Covid-19 Antigen-Saliva Self Test Kit, Roche, Mylab CoviSelf, Panbio to Covifind Covid-19 Rapid Antigen and Covid Test Kit approved by ICMR, know all about them.