In this video we’re explaining the new symptoms of Covid 19 and the myths and facts regarding the Covid 19 diet.Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad explains in detail the myths and facts regarding the Covid 19 diet to stay energetic and the new symptoms of Covid 19.

The second wave of the coronavirus, Covid 19 is currently spreading like wildfire in the nation. While, the known symptoms identified by researchers are fever, cough, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, repeated shaking with chills muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell. Day by day, the scientists are learning more about the different new symptoms of this deadly virus. Also Read - 'We Got This': Doctor Shares Video of Patients Who Defeated Covid, Shares Message of Hope & Positivity | Watch

To stay healthy and fit, proper nutrition and hydration are vital. Doctor explains that people who eat a well-balanced diet tend to be healthier with stronger immune systems and lower risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases. Therefore, eat a variety of fresh and unprocessed foods, vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, protein, drink enough water and avoid sugar, fatty food. Also Read - Oxygen Cylinder & Concentrator Guide: Here’s When You Should Opt For Oxygen Support At Home