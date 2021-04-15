The second wave of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 has wreaked havoc in our country, and now the second wave of the virus is currently spreading like wildfire in the nation with around 1 lakh Covid-19 cases being reported. Immunity Also Read - No Plans To Club Remaining West Bengal Poll Phases into One, Says Election Commission

Immunity has been talk of the town since Covid-19 came into existence. It has been reported that high immunity extremely critical to fight the virus. The markets are filled with immunity boosting agents.

In this video we explain that does boosting immunity actually help in fighting Coronavirus? Puja Sethi, group editor, Zee Entertainment Enterprises in conversation with health experts.