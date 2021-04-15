The second wave of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 has wreaked havoc in our country, and now the second wave of the virus is currently spreading like wildfire in the nation. Also Read - COVID-19 Expert Analysis: Does Boosting Immunity Actually Help In Fighting Coronavirus?

Covid-19, outbreaks have been reported in restaurants, fitness classes, nightclubs, offices and places of worship where people have gathered, often in crowded indoor settings. Therefore, with the rate of infection spiking up, it is extremely necessary to keep the environment safer to live and thrive. Also Read - No Plans To Club Remaining West Bengal Poll Phases into One, Says Election Commission

Cleaning hands often should be made a habit. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub to clean the hands, but how often washing of hands should be done? Also Read - COVID-19 Expert Analysis: Can the coronavirus be transmitted through the air?

In this video we explain how frequently should one wash hands to keep coronavirus at bay. Puja Sethi, group editor, Zee Entertainment Enterprises in conversation with health experts.