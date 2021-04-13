COVID-19 Expert Analysis: What are the symptoms of coronavirus? Everyone wants the answer to this question. Initially COVID-19 infections were thought to be a pulmonary condition. The second wave of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 has hit the nation. Around 1 lakh Covid-19 cases are being reported as on April 2021. In fact, there have been cases where people were home and have tested COVID-19 positive. Also Read - Remdesivir Only for Hospitalised Patients On Oxygen; Not To Be Used in Home Setting, Says Govt

Now patients complain of non-pulmonary symptoms too like gastrointestinal, loss of taste and smell, skin problems.

In this video we explain the symptoms of coronavirus. Puja Sethi, group editor, Zee Entertainment Enterprises in conversation with health experts.