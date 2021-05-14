Most cases of Covid-19 infection are mild and can be managed at home. However, some coronavirus cases progress rapidly, and they require hospital support. While the hospitals are currently admitting people with moderate to severe infection – whose oxygen saturation levels are below 94 or they suffer from comorbidities.

Covid-19 treatment includes multiple aspects including anti-viral drugs or anti-inflammatory. In this video Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad explains what may happen and other things you can expect when you get hospitalized due to Covid-19. Also Read - 'Need to Go For Sex': Kerala Police Stumped By Bizarre E-Pass Request, Know What Happened Next!