Covid-19 Latest News: Due To Covid-19 Vaccination, Death Rate Is Lower In Third Wave:
India is going through third wave of pandemic. After vaccination drive India has seen a smaller number of deaths due to covid-19. 6.5 crore people are still left for second dose of vaccination: V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. People must get fully vaccinated so they don't spread the virus: Dr. Paul. Vaccination will destabilize the link between the people in fighting against the covid-19. Vaccination is sure effective: Experts. The disease remains mild and in moderate levels in fully vaccinated individuals: Experts. Vaccines does work and prevents death: Experts.