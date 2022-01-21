India is going through third wave of pandemic. After vaccination drive India has seen a smaller number of deaths due to covid-19. 6.5 crore people are still left for second dose of vaccination: V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. People must get fully vaccinated so they don’t spread the virus: Dr. Paul. Vaccination will destabilize the link between the people in fighting against the covid-19. Vaccination is sure effective: Experts. The disease remains mild and in moderate levels in fully vaccinated individuals: Experts. Vaccines does work and prevents death: Experts.