COVID-19 makes a Wintertime Comeback, J&K Prepares to fight New Variant

As the Union Health Ministry has sounded a new alert for COVID-19, preparations to fight against the disease have been ...

Updated: December 21, 2023 1:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

As the Union Health Ministry has sounded a new alert for COVID-19, preparations to fight against the disease have been started in Jammu. In Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh Hospital, one of the major hospitals in the region, a COVID ward has been set up. The centre has further directed the states to monitor the occurrence of the respiratory diseases district-wise. Corona cases have started increasing once again in India. Currently, the number of active Corona patients in the entire country has reached 2,311. Along with this, the threat of JN.1 sub-variant is also being seen; its cases are being reported in the state of Kerala.

