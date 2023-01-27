Covid 19 Nasal Vaccine: India Launches It’s First Covid 19 Nasal Vaccine iNCOVACC, Here’s All You Need To Know About It – Watch Video

Home

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and science and technology minister Jitendra Singh launched the intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC developed by Bharat biotech on the occasion of republic day.

Covid 19 Nasal Vaccine: The center on has launched India’s first ever nasal Covid 19vaccine iNCOVACC. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and science and technology minister Jitendra Singh launched the intranasal Covid vaccine developed by Bharat biotech on the occasion of republic day. The vaccine received government approval for use as a booster dose in the country wide mass inoculation program. Let us tell you that the nasal vaccine is world’s first intranasal vaccine to receive approval for the primary 2 dose schedule. Let’s know more about the nasal vaccine in detail and how it can be a game changer. Watch video.