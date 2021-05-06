At this time, if there is any demand for anything after oxygen in the country, then it is Remdesivir Injection. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine which helps to cure infected cells in the body and prevent virus replication. In simple words, when the virus damages the lung cells in the body, these medicines are given to fight the virus and to prevent the damage.Amidst this, there has been a rise in demand for the plasma of the coronavirus recovered people. Plasma therapy is known as passive immunity for coronavirus patients as it helps to transfer antibodies to the body of a COVID-19 infected person. However, there are many speculations around plasma therapy.Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad explains in detail, who needs Remdesivir injection and Plasma Therapy if tested covid positive?