Covid-19 Safety: Tips To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus Infection During New Year Celebrations – Watch Video

With the coronavirus infections again at surge and the upcoming New year celebrations, it's extremely important to take precautions for the safety and well being of yours and the others as well. Here are some Covid safety tips you must follow to reduce coronavirus infection during the new year celebrations.

