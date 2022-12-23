Covid 19 Scare: How To Keep You Heart Healthy Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases – Watch Video

Covid 19 Scare: There’s a massive spike in Covid 19 in China. The BF.7 variant has led to the surge in cases. Government and health officials have taken necessary precautions in the wake of surge in Covid cases in several countries. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked people to follow Covid appropriate behavior, including wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated. Well, just when we thought that the Covid phase has almost come to an end with life getting back to normalcy, the sudden surge in cases has created a scary situation yet again. Amid the rising cases of corona virus it’s really important to keep a check on your health as Covid 19 can affect your health in many ways, and especially your heart. It may damage the heart muscles and affect its functions to increase the chances of getting heart attacks and strokes, especially in elderly people. So in this video we have listed down a few tips following which you can keep your heart healthy amid the rise in Covid 19 cases.