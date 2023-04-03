Covid 19 Scare: Massive Surge In Coronavirus Cases, Should India Be Worried Or Not | Watch Video

Home

Covid 19 Scare: Massive Surge In Coronavirus Cases, Should India Be Worried Or Not

With the fresh infections, the country's active coronavirus caseload jumped to 18,389. The daily positivity rate now stands at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent. One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala.

Covid 19 spike: Amid fear of another Covid-19 wave, India on Sunday that is April 2, 2023 continued to see a spike in the daily cases and recorded a single-day jump of 3,824 infections, the highest in 184 days. India has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.Medical experts and officials have said that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of the vaccines.