Optimus Pharma launches COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir. New tablets for corona launched today in Hyderabad. This comes as good news for year 2022. Patient with mild and moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can consume this pill. Pill could reduce viral load and bring out significant improvement in patient’s health. The new pill is named as ‘Molcovir’. This medicine will be available in India from 3rd Jan 2022 onwards. Doctors have advised to take medicine on doctor’s prescription only. These tablets are certified for age 18 and above.