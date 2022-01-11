Covid-19 Third Wave: Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, there’s a growing concern in health officials and the government about the potential third wave of Coronavirus. While they are taking all sort of necessary precautions and curbs to bring the number of cases down, the rapid increase in daily Covid-19 has created a threatening situation and has led people speculate that whether the current medical resources in India are enough to battle the incoming Covid-19 third wave. Watch this video to know if India is ready and equipped enough to fight the third wave of the pandemic.Also Read - One Omicron Symptom That is Most Important in Distinguishing it From a Common Cold