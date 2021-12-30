Covid-19 Timeline 2021 : It’s been more that two years since coronavirus outbreak happened in India leaving all of us under masks, claiming a million lives and is still threatening people. The fear among people regarding Covid-19 has not stopped as it keeps spreading itself with different variants, the most recent one being Omicrom. A lot of precautionary measures and curbs has been taken by government to prevent it’s rise. In this video we will give a glimpse of the Covid-19 timeline of 2021, also citing the major developments done in detail. Watch.Also Read - Pregnant Women Should Not Delay Covid Vaccination, Study Suggests