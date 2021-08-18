While India was experiencing an unusual second wave of Covid19, The United States had listed India in level 4, restricting its citizens from travelling to India. Now, as per the decline in cases and improvement in the Covid situation in the country, The United States has eased its travel advisory for India on Monday, 16August, lowering it to level 2: Moderate. Travellers can now travel from India to United States and vice versa following the rules announced by CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has issued a health notice laying down specific recommendations for all vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. Let’s have a quick look at them:

If you are travelling to India from the US; Also Read - Bucket List These Lesser-Known Road Trip Destinations to Explore With Your Squad This Friendship Day

Make sure you are fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated individuals who are at a risk of severe illness should avoid nonessential travel.

All travellers should follow the requirements in India, must mask up and maintain social distancing.

The following are travel recommendations for vaccinated travellers: Also Read - Qatar Reopens For Fully Vaccinated International Tourists, Here's Your Complete Guide

If you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine or vaccine approved for emergency use by the WHO:

You do not have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it.

You do not have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the US.

Before you travel, make sure you follow your destination’s requirement related to testing, travel, masking and quarantine.

It is mandatory to wear a face covering in all public transportation travelling into, within or out of the US and while indoors.

The following are travel recommendations for unvaccinated travellers:

If you are not fully vaccinated,

Get tested within 1-3 days of your trip.

One should always wear a mask and maintain physical distancing when travelling.

Wash your hands frequently during your travel.

After you travel to the US by air, it is mandatory to self-quarantine for 7 days even if you test negative and for 10 days if you don’t get tested.

If you are flying to the United States, all vaccinated, unvaccinated and the US citizens are required to have a Covid19 test result no more than 3 days of travel or a document of recovery from Covid19 in the past 3 months before they board the flight.

After you travel, get tested with a viral test within 3-5 days, Self-isolate if required and follow all the state and local recommendations or requirements.

Script by Sneha M Jain