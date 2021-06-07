After around one and half months of complete lockdown in wake of the high number of covid 19 cases, many states have begun the unlocking process.

Covid 19 Unlock Guidelines Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a slew of relaxations in the lockdown restrictions from June 7. In delhi, shops in markets, market complexes, standalone shops can open with the restrictions of opening on odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm. Delhi Metro, will resume services with 50 per capacity. Private offices to function with 50 per cent staff from 9 am to 5 pm. Cinemas and theatres, Gyms, spas, salons and barber shops are not allowed to function in the city yet. Restaurants and bars except home delivery/take away will remain closed for now.

Covid 19 Unlock Guidelines Maharashtra: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said ahead of the start of the 'five-tier" unlock process based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts. In Mumbai, restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places will open from June 7 but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut as the metropolis has been categorised under level 3 of the "unlock" plan.

Covid 19 Unlock Guidelines Uttar Pradesh: COVID curfew’ has been lifted from Gautam Buddh Nagar district as active cases of the coronavirus disease fell below 600. Barring Meerut, Gorakhpur, and Saharanpur, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has eased restrictions from all districts of UP.

Covid 19 Unlock Guidelines Noida: In Gautam Buddh Nagar has announced shops and markets outside containment zones to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday. Only home delivery will be allowed from restaurants. Nighttime curfew from 7 pm to 7 am would stay in place while the curfew will be in place over the weekend also

Covid 19 Unlock Guidelines Haryana: The Haryana government has extended the lockdown, till June 14 as a preventive and precautionary measure. While further relaxations regarding the opening of shops and shopping malls have been given. corporate offices can have 50 percent attendance, up to 21 people are allowed at religious places, weddings, funerals and cremations.

Covid 19 Unlock Guidelines Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced the extension of the lockdown till June 14 with some easing of restrictions from Monday, except in 11 districts where the number of new cases reported was still high.

Covid 19 Unlock Guidelines Himachal Pradesh and Goa: Thes two states have also extended the ”Corona curfew” till June 14 with some easing of curbs.