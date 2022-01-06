Government has started vaccination for teens. A statement was released by Bharat Biotech on wednesday, no painkiller or paracetamol is recommended after Covaxin. Most of the people are taking three paracetamol 500mg along with the Covaxin. About 30,000 individuals have gone under clinical trials. Among them 10 to 20 percent people have reported mild side effects. They were resolved within in one or two days. Medication is to be taken only after consulting a physician. Paracetamol can be taken along with other Covid-19 vaccines but not with Covaxin.