Covid-19 Vaccinations For Children- Children of 12 to 14 years can get vaccinated by registering on Cowin Portal. Also, senior citizens above 60 will now be able to get booster doses. Children 12 to 14 years old will get the Corbevax vaccine, which is made by Biological -E Limited Company of Hyderabad. Biologicals -E Limited is known for the production of Heparin, an anticoagulant injection. To make sure you get everything right during the vaccination process of your child, let's dive into some important detailed information regarding the same.