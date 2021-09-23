Covid 19 Vaccine for Children : Almost after a 2 years of gap, schools and colleges are finally opening as a result of decline in Covid 19 cases. With this, the parents are highly concerned about their kids getting prone to the virus, since the delta variant is affecting kids at a higher scale. However, Children are less likely to be affected by Covid 19 than adults but the ones with comorbidities can catch the it, which may have adverse effect on them in long run. In this video we explain about Covid 19 vaccination for children and the newly announced Pfizer covid vaccine shot. Watch video.Also Read - All You Should Know About Prostate Cancer