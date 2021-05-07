The Covid 19 virus is spreading like wildfire in India, prolonging the pandemic. In fact, the virus has mutated in to several mutations. Currently in India, the double mutation and triple mutation of the Covid 19 virus is prevalent. Lakhs of news coronavirus Covid 19 cases are being registered in India on a daily basis. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Last 10 Days Were Difficult’ as Entire Family Tested Positive for COVID-19

As per experts, Covaxin, the inactivated-virus vaccine being made by India’s Bharat Biotech International Ltd., and AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine, Covishield, works against the new virus strain circulating in India. Also Read - SpiceJet Airlifts 2,900 Oxygen Concentrators From Hong Kong to Delhi

Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad explains in detail, about the Covid 19 virus mutations and urges everyone to take the vaccine as it reduces the risk of coronavirus illness. Also Read - Malaysian Open Postponed, Big Setback For Indian Shuttlers