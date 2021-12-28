What is Delmicron And Why Should We Worry : Omicron variants in European countries have raised concerns. over 99.5% of infections in the country in November were caused by the Delta variant. While experts are still struggling to understand the nature of this new variant. Omicron variant is highly transferable but less fatal than delta. But recently rise in cases in US and Europe is being blamed on a combination of the two. The combination is known as Delmicron. Delmicron is a combination of Delta and Omicron variants. This can transmit even faster than Omicron. Watch video to find out more about Delmicron.Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19: Reports