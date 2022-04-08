Covid-19 news: India has been witnessing a steady decline in the Covid-19 cases. And hence a few states like Delhi, Telangana and Maharashtra announced the relaxation of the mask mandate which requires people to wear a face mask in pubic spaces. But the new XE variant detected in UK has again put health officials and people in a great concern regarding their health and safety. However, a certain section of people can be mostly seen unmasked, experts believe that people should continue to wear masks in order to protect themselves. In this video, we have with us Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant & Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate, who will give us a proper insight as to what is the right time to unmask yourself and should people do it or not. Watch video.Also Read - Divya Agarwal on Her Breakup With Varun Sood And Fans' Reactions | Exclusive Interview