Omicron Peak in India: The number of Omicron cases are witnessing a rise in India with every passing day. Dr Aniruddha Arjun Malgaonkar, WHO Consultant and Medical Superintendent at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College reveals that Mumbai and Delhi could witness a peak in the number of Covid-19 cases by end of this month or first week of February and India as a whole could see it's peak in March. While he revealed that the severity of the Omicron variant will be less this time in the country than the Delta variant.