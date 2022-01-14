Omicron has become the most influential variant across the world. World health organisation has recommended two new COVID-19 Drugs. Arthritis drug Baricitinib. Synthetic antibody treatment. These drugs are recommended to save you from serious illness and covid deaths. Baricitinib is recommended for severe covid-19 patients . aricitinib is sold under the brand name of Olumiant. This drug is a combination of corticosteroids which is for severe patients and GSK-Vir’s antibody therapy for non-severe patients. Sotrovimab is recommended for non-severe cases. Sotrovimab is sold under the name of Xevudy. This drug is a combination of various antibodies. A similar recommendation was made previously for monoclonal antibody drug, casirivimab-imdevimab (REGN-COV2). This recommendation by WHO has been provided after seven trials. This involved 4000 patients with non- severe, severe and crucial conditions. This will help doctors to make better decisions.