Covid 19 news: A latest study revealed that COVID mRNA vaccines significantly increase the risk of cardiac-related death, especially in males aged 18 to 39. The analysis was conducted by the Florida Department of Health through a self-controlled case series, which is a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety. The findings showed that 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. Experts say that those who suffer from heart related issues should visit a physician before taking these vaccination. This has become a matter of huge concern for those who have already existing heart ailments and it is important for them to take care of their heart health. Through this video we tell you how you can keep your heart healthy and protected. Watch video.Also Read - Rain Alert: Continuous Rainfall In Delhi Breaks 15 Year Record, Causes Building To Collapse In Lahori Gate - Watch Video