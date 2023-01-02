Covid New Variant: How Infectious Is The XBB Variant 1.5 And Why Is It Rising? Watch Video

Covid New Variant: Just when India was still dealing with the BF.7 Variant of Covid, the new deadly strain of the virus XBB 1.5 has gripped US in it’s clutches. More than 40% of the United State’s recent Covid cases have been caused by the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5. The first case linked to this subvariant was detected in India on 30 December 2022. Many experts have noted the resistance of the XBB subvariants to antibodies from vaccination and infection as “alarming” at this stage. Watch video to know more in detail about the deadly strain.