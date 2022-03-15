Covid: The third wave of coronavirus may have subsided in India without wreaking havoc, but the virus still lurks large in the country. Cases of coronavirus infections are rapidly increasing across the world. China, where the first case of COVID was reported, experienced a slight rise in infections in the past few days, which led to a lockdown in the city of Shanghai and Shenzhen. Germany has recorded a whopping two lakh cases, and Vietnam is inching towards the two lakh mark. France, Japan, Netherlands, Italy, and Russia have been reporting more than 50 thousand cases of coronavirus every day.Also Read - All You Need to Know About Renal Disease- a Risk For Diabetic Patients