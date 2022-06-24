COVID Symptoms? Follow These Tips:
Corona cases are increasing rapidly once again in the country. Due to the continuous increase in the cases of Covid-19, health organizations and other organizations have become active and caution is being advised. Earlier, the area-house was sealed when more corona cases came, there are no strict restrictions yet, but if someone is corona positive now, then they should take some precautions so that others are not at risk of infection and the recovery can also be quick. In this video we have listed some measures that should be followed if you get Covid-19 symptoms.