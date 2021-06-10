Covid-19 and Heart Diseases: Time and again, experts have claimed that older people and people with underlying health problems like cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases and Cancer are likely to develop serious illness after contracting the coronavirus. This infectious Covid-19 primarily affects the lungs and the respiratory system but your heart is at risk too. According to the experts, patients suffering from heart diseases including heart failure are at a higher risk of contracting severe COVID-19 infection. In this video, we speak to Dr. Thangaraj Paul Ramesh, Senior consultant Cardiothoracic, Heart And Lung Transplant Surgeon, Apollo Hospital, Chennai, to discuss everything about what exactly happens to the heart when the coronavirus enters the body and how the virus affects the organ. Also Read - All You Need to Know About Rare Intestinal Gangrene And COVID-19