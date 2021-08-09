Covid19 Resurgence: Dealing with the second wave with Dr.Randeep Guleria: The second wave of coronavirus in India has had severe consequences right from rise in cases to shortage in hospital beds and medicines. While our country was witnessing the end of second wave, the emerging new variants have sparked the fears of expected third wave. In this video, we have with us Dr.Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS who speaks up on the learnings from second wave, preparations required for third wave and more. Watch video to know all that he has said.Also Read - Do Kids Need To Be Vaccinated To Attend School? This Is What WHO Has To Say