Cricket Bat Repair: Watch How To Repair Cricket Bat | Badly Broken Bat Repair Video

Watch How To Repair Cricket Bat: A cricket bat can last many years. But it all depends on how much you use it and how well you maintain it. If you take good care of this bat, you will extend its life and won’t need to buy a new one for many years. But, due to normal wear and tear on a bat and the occasional mishap requiring repairs, it will sometime cost money to keep your favorite performing well. Watch the video to know how Delhi based Imran Khan repair cricket bats for a living.

