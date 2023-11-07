Home

Cricket Fight: Angelo Mathews vs Shakib Al Hasan, biggest on-field controversy decoded | WC 2023

With both teams out of World Cup semifinal contention, and much of the buildup highlighted by the toxic air around the smog-filled cauldron of the Kotla, the latest edition to the feisty cricket rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka seemed to be heading down an eventless path midway through the first innings. All of a sudden, it got its moment of animosity.

Angelo Mathews’ timed out dismissal will cause much debate. Over the ‘spirit of cricket’ after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for the decision – which was well within the rules – when Mathews seemed to have a problem with his helmet. Over Mathews’s lack of awareness of the rules. Over the rules themselves, as a batsman’s malfunctioning equipment led to his dismissal without facing a ball.