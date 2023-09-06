Home

Cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan shares message for fans on trailer launch of ‘800’

Cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan requested his fans to come and watch his biopic. The trailer of 800 was released by the makers on September 05.

Speaking on the trailer launch of the film ‘800’, Cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan requested his fans to come and watch his biopic. Furthermore, he added that the project which has been going on for the last 5 years has become a reality. The trailer of 800, the upcoming biographical movie on the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, was released by the makers on September 05. Directed by MS Sripathy, the film stars Madhurr Mittal as the veteran off-spinner.

