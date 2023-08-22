Top Trending Videos

Cricket Legends Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes Welcome PM Modi To South Africa For BRICS Summit

Johannesburg (South Africa), August 21 (ANI): South Africa is set to host the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22. City is decked up to host BRICS Summit in which delegations from over 45 countries are expected to attend. Cricket legends Gary Kirsten and Jonty Rhodes welcomed PM Modi to South Africa for BRICS Summit. Earlier this month, PM Narendra Modi was invited by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Published: August 22, 2023 11:40 AM IST

