Cricket World Cup points table Explained

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off on October 5 with a thrilling match between defending champion England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. This mega tournament boasts 48 matches spread across 10 renowned cricket grounds in India. Featuring 10 formidable teams, they'll engage in a single round-robin group stage, ensuring fierce competition. The top four teams in the group stage standings will battle it out in the semifinals on November 15 and 16.

