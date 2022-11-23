Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United FC by Mutual Agreement, Watch Video to Find Out Why

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect. The club released a statement on 22 November 2022, confirming the same

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club, effective immediately. Ronaldo is in Qatar preparing for his first game at the World Cup, with Portugal. Ronaldo, 37, has agreed to a mutual termination of his contract. A statement issued by the club on Tuesday read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford. At last Club Ronaldo scored 145 goals and 346 appearances. Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo wanted to leave and that United has not paid him to go. He is free to join another club immediately after leaving Old Trafford.

Written By: Keshav Mishra