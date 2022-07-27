Financial safety is of the utmost importance in a relatively new and emerging crypto market where owners of virtual digital assets must be well informed of the best existing practices for successful, lucrative trades and possess the proper knowledge and tools to safeguard their interests against fraudulent activity. In this video Rajagopal Menon,Vice President, WazirX has explained a few easy ways to guarantee the safety of your crypto.

A few easy ways to guarantee the safety of your crypto include: Practicing discretion about your crypto ownership to avoid undue attention. Beware of online scams that are in the form of lotteries, giveaways, picture scams, and contests that promise a high rate of interests. Always use two-factor authentication to log in to your exchange to protect your account from being easily compromised. Use hardware wallets for storing your keys. Hardware Wallets are the most efficient and safe way of storing your keys. Purchase your wallets directly from vendors like Trezor or Ledger to ensure the security of your crypto.