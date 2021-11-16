Parliamentary panel met on Monday on Crypto. This was MP’s Parliamentary first meet on Crypto. MPs raised an alarm over the Crypto. Crypto cannot be stopped but we need regulation to control it. Security of investors’ money a serious concern for all the members. El Salvador is the only country to legalize crypto so far. El Salvador is the first country to use bitcoin as legal tender. BJP leader Jayant Sinha handles the panel. Jayant Sinha is the former Minister of State for Finance. Industry bodies & other stakeholders were also a part of this meeting. Meeting was held to highlight the issue for promising lack of transparency associated with cryptocurrencies. Main issue is to ensure, maintain fiscal stability. Ensure adherence to FEMA and investors protection. In March 2020 Supreme court had banned. cryptocurrency by eliminating the RBI circular. RBI had announced its intent to come out with an official digital currency. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has called cryptocurrency a threat to our financial system. Currency like Crypto/ Virtual Currency have gained popularity is recent times.