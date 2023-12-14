Home

CSK Target Players List | Auction Strategy | IPL Auction 2024

IPL 2024 Auction: Top 5 Players MS Dhoni’s CSK Will Look to Buy With Remaining Purse Of Rs 31.4 Crore

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) auction is to take place on December 19 in Dubai. There are some big players who are up for sale on the big day. A total of 333 players will be registered for IPL auction. There is plenty of overseas and domestic talent on offer for ten franchises. In this story, we revisit five players that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be targetting on the auction day.

MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

