CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings thrash Delhi Capitals by 27 runs

Hosts Chennai Super Kings notched up a 27-run win over Delhi Capitals, denting the visitors’ chances of reaching the IPL playoffs, here on Wednesday. Opting to bat, MS Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8. In reply, DC batters found the going tough and could manage only 140/8 in their 20 overs. Rilee Rossouw top-scored for Delhi with a 37 ball-35.

