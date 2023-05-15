CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Kolkata Beats Chennai By 6 Wickets To Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive
Kolkata Knight Riders (147/4) beat Chennai Super Kings (144/6) by 6 wickets to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Chasing 145 for victory, KKR cross the finish line with 9 balls to spare. Skipper Nitish Rana ends the match with a boundary off Tushar Deshpande as he remains unbeaten on 57.
