IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 19 at 7:30pm. Both the teams started off their 2021 Indian Premier League campaign in a similar manner. Also Read - IPL 2021: KL Rahul Should Have Accelerated After Mayank Agarwal's Dismissal - Aakash Chopra

They both played 2 games each, out of which both won, one of the matches while lost the other. Also Read - Muralitharan Stable After Being Hospatilised For Cardiac Treatment

Doni’s and Sanju Samons’s clan will be fighting to for their second wins to climb up the points table. Also Read - IPL 2021: Ashish Nehra Questions KL Rahul's Bowling Strategy

Head-to-Head record

In IPL history so far, both teams have played 23 games in total out of which 14 matches have been won by Chennai Super Kings, while Rajasthan Royals have won 9 games.

Pitch Report

As per experts, the pitch surface at the Wankhede Stadium is usually batting-friendly, but since the last couple of games, the bowlers have hit some wickets too. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the track plays out in this game.

CSK vs RR VIVO IPL 2021 Match 12 Weather Report

In terms of weather, the temperature will settle between 28-33 degree Celsius. The precipitation chances are pretty low while humidity will persist throughout the game.

SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Rajasthan Royals – Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

CSK vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar