CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Ashwin and Zampa wreak havoc as Rajasthan beat CSK by 32 runs

The spin duo of Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin nabbed a total of five wickets between them as Rajasthan Royals bested Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal packed a power punch on top of the order followed by Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal finishing big as Rajasthan Royals posted 202/5, the highest total at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL history. Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against the Chennai Super Kings as Rajasthan Royals look to get back to winning ways in IPL 2023.

