CUET 2022: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, on Monday announced that the first ever mandatory common entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes in all the 45 central universities will begin from the first week of July. CUET is a computerized exam and will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The application process for the exam will commence from the first week of April. Watch this video, where we will let you about everything regarding the minimum qualification, exam date and whether the exam will be online or offline.