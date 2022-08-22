National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the sixth phase of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022. NTA will conduct phase six of the CUET entrance exam from August 24 to 30, 2022. About 2.86 lakh candidates will take CUET UG 2022 phase six examination. It will be a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. In this video we have shared the step-by-step process of downloading CUET Admit Card 2022.