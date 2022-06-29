GST Update: Pre-packed and labelled food items will now come under the purvey of the GST, 5 per cent GST tax will be now levied as per the GST panel headed by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Items brought under the purview of GST if they are labelled Pre-packet are meat (except frozen), fish, curd, honey, dried leguminous vegetable, dried makhana, wheat and other cereals, jaggery and puffed rice. While goods that are unpacked, unlabeled and unbranded will continue to remain exempt from GST. Other amendments have also been made, watch full video to know about them.Also Read - What Is GST Council And How Does It Work | Explained