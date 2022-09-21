Custard Apple Benefits: Custard apple is a green, cone-shaped fruit with leathery skin and creamy sweet flesh. Locally known as Sitaphal, it’s also known as apple, cherimoya or sweetsop. It’s often eaten with a spoon and served chilled like custard. It is Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Here are some amazing benefits of eating sitaphal/custard apple. Watch videoAlso Read - Kuttu Ka Atta Benefits: From Improving Digestion To Keeping Your Skin Clear, Kuttu Ka Atta Is A Miraculous Ingredient | Watch Video