It’s been 13 days since Vlaimir Putin announced military strike in Ukraine. The Russian invasion has made people run away from their country in a safer space. The internet is full of grim videos and saddening pictures. Amid all the chaos, a cute video of a soldier proposing his girlfriend by going down on his knees at the military checkpoint has gone viral. In this video, the soldier has a ring in his hand and has hid flowers in the back. The woman was shocked and overwhelmed at the beautiful proposal and hugged the soldier. Netizens all over the internet have flooded the comment section of the video with warm and sweet compliments. A user wrote, ‘Spread love, not war’. The adorable video was shared by multiple video on Twitter. Watch yourself.